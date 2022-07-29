Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen in critical condition after East Aurora ATV crash

Teen in critical condition after East Aurora ATV crash
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 09:12:43-04

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 16-year-old teenager is in critical condition after striking a tree while riding an ATV in East Aurora.

The East Aurora Police Department received a 911 call at 1:49 a.m. early Friday morning. The teen was unconscious when officers and fire officials arrived at the scene.

The accident occurred on trails in the woods off Behm Road in the Town of Aurora.

The teen was a passenger on the ATV - the operator and teenager both were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

The teenager was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United