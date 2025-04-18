Teen hospitalized after crash involving a vehicle and an electric scooter in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A teen was injured in a crash involving a vehicle and an electric scooter in Niagara Falls on Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. on Friday on the 1900 block of Walnut Avenue.

The Niagara Falls Mayor's Office said a 32-year-old man was operating a vehicle on Walnut Avenue, began to make a right-hand turn into the Coastal gas station lot, and struck a 17-year-old boy on an electric scooter. The mayor's office said the teen was not wearing any protective gear and was transported to ECMC with head and leg injuries. The teen is still being evaluated and his condition is unknown.

According to the mayor's office, the driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.