Teen facing attempted murder charge in stabbing in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 17-year-old boy is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a stabbing in South Buffalo.

Buffalo police said officers responded to the stabbing around 1 a.m. on Friday on the 1900 block of Seneca Street and found a 43-year-old Buffalo man who had stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

According to police, the 43-year-old man was transported to ECMC where he remains in critical condition.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced the teen was arraigned Friday morning before Youth Part Judge Shannon Filbert and is scheduled to return on November 7 for a felony hearing. He was remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.