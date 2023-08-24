Teen facing assault charge in connection to stabbing at school in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A teen is facing an assault charge in connection to a stabbing at a school in Niagara Falls.

A spokesperson said police responded to the rear of LaSalle Preparatory School around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a fight. Officers allegedly located a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound to his back and arm, he was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault. A spokesperson said due to his age the case will be handled in family court.