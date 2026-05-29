Teen driver leads Niagara County deputies on high-speed chase

WHEATFIELD, NY — A 16-year-old driver, from Lockport, led Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high-speed chase through the Town of Wheatfield and the City of North Tonawanda early Friday morning before being taken into custody.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and equipment violations on Shawnee Road in the Town of Wheatfield. The driver failed to comply and fled at speeds exceeding 100 MPH, driving recklessly on multiple roadways throughout Wheatfield and North Tonawanda.

Due to public safety concerns, deputies monitored the vehicle from a distance while coordinating with assisting law enforcement agencies. The vehicle was later relocated and again attempted to evade officers before the Lewiston Police Department successfully deployed a tire deflation device, disabling the vehicle.

The vehicle came to a stop on Saunders Settlement Road in the Town of Cambria, where officers conducted a felony traffic stop. The driver, a 16-year-old male from Lockport, and a passenger, a 17-year-old female also from Lockport, were taken into custody safely and without further incident.

The vehicle, a 2005 Chrysler 300, was unregistered and displaying no license plates. The female passenger was released without charges.

The male driver was charged with:

Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree (A Misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (A Misdemeanor)

Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree (A Misdemeanor)

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree (A Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (Unclassified Misdemeanor)

Numerous Vehicle and Traffic Law violations

Under New York State's Raise the Age legislation, the juvenile suspect was issued appearance tickets and released to his parents.

