Teen denied youthful offender status, sentenced in connection with shooting in Depew

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 18-year-old Mikhaeel Abdul-Jaleel of Depew was denied youthful offender status and sentenced before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman to five years of incarceration followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the DA, on May 7, 2025, Abdul-Jaleel shot a 20-year-old woman with an illegal gun outside of a store on the 5100 block of Broadway in the Village of Depew. The woman was taken by ambulance to ECMC where she was treated for serious physical injuries. Abdul-Jaleel, who was 17 years old at the time of the crime, was arrested by police later that night.

Abdul-Jaleel pleaded guilty to all counts in the indictment in October:

  • One count of second-degree attempted murder
  • One count of first-degree assault
  • One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • One count of second-degree assault

The DA said a final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect until December 2033.

