Teen charged with criminally negligent homicide following crash that killed infant in Cheektowaga

DL Webster/WKBW
Police leave the scene of a crash that closed Genesee Street in Cheektowaga for hours.
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jan 28, 2022
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a 19-year-old man has been charged with criminally negligent homicide after a crashed killed a six-month-old child in Cheektowaga.

Investigators say Gino Michael Cesar of Buffalo was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed when on Genesee Street when he crossed into a right turn lane and drove through a red light at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road in Cheektowaga.

The six-month-old died while another passenger broke their leg and Cesar and two other passengers had minor injuries.

Cesar is scheduled to return to court on January 31 for a felony hearing and was held on $50,000 bail.

