Teen caught speeding says he did it because he 'ate too many hot wings,' needed bathroom
Posted: 5:56 AM, Jun 11, 2019
Updated: 2019-06-11 11:39:27Z
MANITOBA, Canada — One Canadian teen is in a heap of trouble.
Police in Manitoba tweeted a picture saying they clocked a 16-year-old going 105 miles per hour.
The teen apparently told police he "ate too many hot wings and needed a bathroom asap!"
Those hot wings are now costing him a hefty speeding fine. The teen could have his license suspended.
