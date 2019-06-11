Menu

Teen caught speeding says he did it because he 'ate too many hot wings,' needed bathroom

Posted: 5:56 AM, Jun 11, 2019
Canadian teen caught speeding says he 'ate too many hot wings'

MANITOBA, Canada — One Canadian teen is in a heap of trouble.

Police in Manitoba tweeted a picture saying they clocked a 16-year-old going 105 miles per hour.

The teen apparently told police he "ate too many hot wings and needed a bathroom asap!"

Those hot wings are now costing him a hefty speeding fine. The teen could have his license suspended.

