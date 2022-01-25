'Tears just started coming down from all of us really': Bills fans react to stunning overtime loss

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — First Buffalo had "Wide Right", then the "Music City Miracle" and Sunday, the unlucky "13 Seconds" took Bills fans will remember for a long time to come.

Bills Mafia felt pretty low following that stunning overtime loss, in Kansas City.

Some die hard fans braved the cold to give the team a warm welcome home, at the airport in Cheektowaga, early Monday morning.

Even though this playoff loss stings a lot more than most, there are ways to handle this kind of heartbreak and cope with what happened.

For the Holts family, missing a Bills game either in-person or on television is non-negotiable.

Every single touchdown, we listen to the Bills shout song and then we celebrate. Then, we call papa and we talk to papa about football and how they just did,” Cheektowaga Bills fan and mother, Brittany Boldt told Pheben Kassahun via Zoom Monday afternoon.

Brittany Boldt

Sunday's playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs had an extra layer of excitement since the Buffalo Bills were looking for revenge.

"We were super excited. We were jumping around. We were screaming. We were crying, and then we kept saying we did it, we did it, we did it! Then, we didn't. Tears just started coming down from all of us really,” Boldt said.

Six-year-old Bradley explained it all went down hill after the Chiefs tied for overtime with 13 seconds on the clock, subsequently making the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

"Sad because the Bills lost,” he explained.

Bradley’s mom said he has high-functioning autism. His love for Josh Allen is endless, and hopes to play ball like the quarterback someday. The family must throw 200 passes to him while they watch a Bills game as home.

"Allen the quarterback, he was working hard for the Bills,” Bradley said.

Brylin Hospital Mental Health Service adult unit chief, Dr. Wendy Weinstein said, “If you feel the loss, try to let yourself feel it because if you try to push it away, it'll just come back stronger. So, realize that you're feeling the loss. Then, talk to people about and commiserate."

However, Dr. Weinstein said you should remain hopeful and celebrate how far the Bills have come.

Doctor Weinstein said, There was a time living here that we didn't think we could make it to the playoffs, and the fact that we've come so far and people are so passionate about this, makes me realize that this town is just amazing."

She added for adults not to turn to drugs or alcohol to cope with the loss.

"Seeing the fans and the people come together through good and through bad is what makes this Buffalo,” Doctor Weinstein said, "Make plans. Think about the fact that we have this great team. There's such a future. Our quarterback and the whole team is young. There was a time when playoffs weren't even a thing of reality, then you know, we have so much to look forward to. Spring is around corner, there's lots to do here."

The tough loss is also allowing bills mafia to essentially "turn lemons into lemonade".

The organization “Bills Mafia Babes" is encouraging fans to donate either $13, in honor of #13 Gabriel Davis or $17, in honor of #17 Josh Allen, to Hope House, a shelter in Kansas City that helps victims of domestic violence.

It was a tough loss. We’ve decided to turn lemons into lemonade and donate either $13 (Gabe Davis) or $17 (Josh Allen) to a shelter in KC who specializes in helping victims of domestic violence. Thank you for an amazing season. #BillsMafia https://t.co/kAvgQwohTH — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) January 24, 2022

Bills Mafia recently did the same for Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, a non-profit in Louisiana, in honor of Louisiana-native Tre-Davious White's season-ending injury on Thanksgiving Day.