Teamsters Local 264 workers at Friendship Dairies to go on strike Wednesday

FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WKBW) — Union workers at the Friendship Dairies/Saputo facility in Friendship are set to go on strike.

Members of Teamsters Local 264 voted unanimously to strike over what they call Friendship Dairies' "attempt to gut their health care and seniority benefits only weeks before Thanksgiving."

The union sent a press release to WKBW in which union members said the company wants to "increase health care costs to the point where [our] members will effectively be taking a pay cut."

Union members plan to hit the picket line at noon Wednesday.