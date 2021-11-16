Teamsters Local 264 votes to ratify contract at Friendship Dairy

FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WKBW) — Union workers at Friendship Dairy, a subsidiary of Saputo Dairy, have voted to ratify their contract after a ten day strike.

The union says the new collective bargaining agreement preserves the current health care plan and includes four percent raises "through the lifetime of the agreement."

“It was a privilege to stand in solidarity with the members at Friendship Dairy,” said Darrin Ziemba, Teamsters Local 264 Recording Secretary and Business Agent. “We made the necessary preparations to run a formidable strike and the members took ownership from there – rotating in and off the line so others could grill food for members, cut wood for the fire, keep the generators going and more. The comradery I witnessed was inspiring, and for that reason the faces of these members will be burned in my memory for life.”

The vote was on a three-year contract.