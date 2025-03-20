Teacher from Batavia sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 33-year-old Derek Hagen of Batavia, who was convicted of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

Investigators said between January 2018 and July 2021, Hagen engaged in a pattern of prohibited sexual conduct with Victim 1, a minor between the ages of 4 and 8, and photographed and videoed himself subjecting them to sexual contact. He then distributed the images to other individuals over the internet.

In addition, investigators said between May 2018 and July 2018, Hagen was employed as an Assistant Teacher at the Brockport Childhood Development Center in the infant, toddler, and preschool classrooms. He produced and possessed sexually explicit images of children entrusted to his care that ranged in age from six months to five years. According to investigators, Hagen produced the images while changing diapers and assisting children who were learning to use the bathroom. He then distributed the images to other individuals over the internet. He also possessed approximately 50,000 images and videos of child pornography that he received from others via the internet.