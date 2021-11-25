Teacher from Batavia arrested and facing multiple child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A teacher from Batavia has been arrested and is facing multiple child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Derek Hagen, 29 of Batavia, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with producing, receiving, distributing and possessing child pornography.

According to the complaint, in September 2020 Snapchat sent a cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding a user that uploaded images of child pornography to a group chat. New York State police identified Hagen after NCMEC traced the user to Western New York.

The U.S. Attorney's office said investigators confiscated two computers and a cell phone from Hagen's apartment in Mount Morris in July 2021 and a forensic analysis allegedly uncovered a pattern of child exploitation activity.

Hagen allegedly actively produced and distributed child pornography in online chats. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in the chats Hagen and others allegedly traded child pornography and discussed specific children they sexually abused or wanted to sexually abuse. The U.S. Attorney's Office said analysts have recovered approximately 50,000 images and videos of child pornography on Hagen’s devices.

According to the complaint Hagen worked in several teaching, substitute teaching and child care positions including:

Brockport Childhood Development Center

Batavia City School District

Pembroke Central School District

Dansville Central School District

The U.S. Attorney's Office asks anyone who may have information related to this case to contact Homeland Security Investigations at (716) 464-6070 or hsibuffalotips@ice.dhs.gov. The charges carry a minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 Eyewitness News has chosen to use Hagen's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as officials are asking the public to come forward with any further information related to this case. You can read our full mugshot policy here.