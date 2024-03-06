Watch Now
'Teach kids about perseverance, resilience, and hard work': St. Bonaventure alum authors first children's book

Antonietta Quinn
Posted at 5:03 AM, Mar 06, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Read Across America Week is a week dedicated to celebrating reading and encouraging children and teens to read. To honor the week, we're introducing you to Antonietta Quinn, a newly established authorwho recently released her first children's book called Andrew Conquers the Court.

The book is inspired by her son, Andrew Quinn, and his story as a young athlete looking to achieve his goal of making his basketball team.

You can purchase Andrew Conquers the Court here.

