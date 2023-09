LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you weren't able to get your Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket, not to fear!

You can now grab a ticket to Taylor's Eras Tour Film coming out on October 13th. The tour will be showcased at several theaters around the country which now includes the Transit Drive-in! Fans can sing and dance to the singer's concert from the comfort of their own cars.

Transit Drive-in TSwift Film coming to Transit Drive-in

Tickets and showings will be available on the drive-in's website.