Tax season is here. Here's how you can get free tax prep help

Patrick Sison/AP
FILE - A W-4 form on Feb. 5, 2020, in New York. Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments. The IRS will receive tens of millions of filings electronically and through paper forms. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tax season is officially underway and some Buffalo organizations are working to make sure you're prepared.

The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers teamed up with First Shiloh Baptist to offer free tax preparation with Keybank on Saturday. Bank employees worked alongside volunteers from various organizations to help neighbors get their taxes filed.

But if you missed Saturday's event, you can still get free tax help. The BFNC is offering tax help to those who qualify through tax day, April 15. You can schedule appointments Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. or Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“BFNC looks forward to assisting community members each year with Free income tax preparation. The free tax preparation service is part of the BFNC Hope Center’s mission to provide services that enhance the quality of life, increase financial security, and support economic independence,” stated Chandra Redfern, BFNC CEO.

Sign up for your tax preparation and learn more details about income tax credits by calling 211 or visiting 211wny.org to schedule online.

For other tax program questions, please call 852-5065 ext. 601 or email tax@bfnc.org.

