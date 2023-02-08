Taste of Siam in Buffalo's Elmwood Village to close in March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Taste of Siam, located in Buffalo's Elmwood Village, announced it will close in March.
The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post. The last day for dining in will be March 4. From March 7 to March 25 the restaurant will be takeout only. The restaurant will close its doors at 9 p.m. on March 25.
"Thank you 🙏 everyone for all the love and all of your support through it all. We will be taking time off to figure things out for the future of Siam. Thank you Elmwood Village, all of Western New York, West Side, East Side, North Buffalo our original neighborhood, Kenmore, Amherst, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Williamsville, Orchard Park and to all of our Buffalonians. We love all of you and we appreciate all of you. We are in tears in having to leave our 10 year neighborhood. We’ve become so attached to the community. We will miss everyone. Please stay in touch through our social media and we will keep you informed of any updates."