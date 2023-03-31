Taste of Buffalo tops USA TODAY list for best city food festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — USA TODAY has released the winners of its 10Best Readers' Choice 2023 awards and the Taste of Buffalo placed number one in the Best City Food Festival category.

The nominees were chosen by a panel and voted on by the general public.

The top 10 winners in the Best City Food Festival category are:



Taste of Buffalo Queens Night Market World Food Championships Taste Of Vail Flavors on the Avenue Street Fest World Food & Music Festival Euphoria International Taste Festival Bay Bites Food Truck Festival Taste of Colorado

“Receiving this national recognition is a testament to both the diverse collection of excellent restaurants that make Buffalo such a popular food destination as well as the dedicated, hardworking team behind the scenes who make the Taste possible year after year. It’s an incredible honor to receive such an award, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from around the country to enjoy the 40th iteration of the Taste of Buffalo!” - 2023 Chair Elizabeth Mamot

This year's festival, which celebrates Taste of Buffalo's 40th birthday, will take place on July 8 and July 9.