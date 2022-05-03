Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Taste of Buffalo to be held July 9 and 10 in Downtown Buffalo

taste of buffalo 1.jpg
WKBW
taste of buffalo 1.jpg
Posted at 11:19 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 11:19:15-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 39th annual Taste of Buffalo will be held July 9 and 10 in Downtown Buffalo.

This year the festival will stretch down Delaware Avenue from Chippewa Street into Niagara Square. In 2020 the festival was canceled due to COVID-19 and when it was held in 2021 it had a much smaller footprint.

Organizers said admission will be free and food and beverage tickets will be available for purchase at ticket tents throughout the festival. Presale food ticket vouchers will be sold at Tops Markets beginning in June.

Participating restaurants, their menu items and further details will be available on the Taste of Buffalo website soon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine