Taste of Buffalo to be held July 9 and 10 in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 39th annual Taste of Buffalo will be held July 9 and 10 in Downtown Buffalo.

This year the festival will stretch down Delaware Avenue from Chippewa Street into Niagara Square. In 2020 the festival was canceled due to COVID-19 and when it was held in 2021 it had a much smaller footprint.

Organizers said admission will be free and food and beverage tickets will be available for purchase at ticket tents throughout the festival. Presale food ticket vouchers will be sold at Tops Markets beginning in June.

Participating restaurants, their menu items and further details will be available on the Taste of Buffalo website soon.