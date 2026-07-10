Taste of Buffalo, the largest 2-day food festival in the U.S., set to take over downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Taste of Buffalo, the largest two-day food festival in the U.S., is set to take over Downtown Buffalo this weekend.

The festival began in 1984 with 22 restaurants on Main Street and has since doubled in size. It now takes place along Delaware Avenue, from Chippewa Street to just south of Niagara Square.

This year, the festival will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free, and all food and beverages are purchased with tickets. Organizers said food and beverage tickets can be purchased at one of three ticket tents located throughout the festival.

42 restaurants and food trucks and four wineries will participate in the 43rd annual festival. Out of the 42 restaurants, 13 will be participating for the first time.



A Gust of Sun Winery

AJ's Kitchen

Anchi A La Carte

Avenue29 Foods

Babcias Pierogi

BW's Barbecue

Caribbean Taste

Chef BigWayne Jamaican Cuisine

D.A. Taste

Dimples Pancakes

Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

Genevieve's Cheesecakes

Golden Hour Treats

Hiibachi Fried Rice

India Gate

Is That Grandma

Just Pizza & Wing Co.

KT Caribbean Cuisine

La Casa De Sabores

La Cocina De Titi

Merritt Winery

Milk and Tea

Milk Tea'rapy

New Jewel of India

Nick Charlap's Ice Cream

Nickel City Vice

Not Just Cakes

Osteria at Ulrich's

Pudgy Potatoes

Roaming Bison BBQ

Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill

Smash & Roll

Steaksters

Street Cravings

Sweet Melody's

Sweet Minis

Sweets Lounge and Restaurant

Tops Friendly Markets

The Bavarian Nut Company

The Quesdilla Company

The Sangwich Mother

Three Brothers Wineries and Estate

Wind Japanese and Thai Buffalo

Yankee BBQ Smokehouse & Tavern

7 WKBW is one of the many proud sponsors of the Taste of Buffalo.

You can find more information here.