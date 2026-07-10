Taste of Buffalo, the largest 2-day food festival in the U.S., set to take over downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Taste of Buffalo, the largest two-day food festival in the U.S., is set to take over Downtown Buffalo this weekend.
The festival began in 1984 with 22 restaurants on Main Street and has since doubled in size. It now takes place along Delaware Avenue, from Chippewa Street to just south of Niagara Square.
This year, the festival will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free, and all food and beverages are purchased with tickets. Organizers said food and beverage tickets can be purchased at one of three ticket tents located throughout the festival.
42 restaurants and food trucks and four wineries will participate in the 43rd annual festival. Out of the 42 restaurants, 13 will be participating for the first time.
- A Gust of Sun Winery
- AJ's Kitchen
- Anchi A La Carte
- Avenue29 Foods
- Babcias Pierogi
- BW's Barbecue
- Caribbean Taste
- Chef BigWayne Jamaican Cuisine
- D.A. Taste
- Dimples Pancakes
- Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles
- Fat Bob's Smokehouse
- Genevieve's Cheesecakes
- Golden Hour Treats
- Hiibachi Fried Rice
- India Gate
- Is That Grandma
- Just Pizza & Wing Co.
- KT Caribbean Cuisine
- La Casa De Sabores
- La Cocina De Titi
- Merritt Winery
- Milk and Tea
- Milk Tea'rapy
- New Jewel of India
- Nick Charlap's Ice Cream
- Nickel City Vice
- Not Just Cakes
- Osteria at Ulrich's
- Pudgy Potatoes
- Roaming Bison BBQ
- Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill
- Smash & Roll
- Steaksters
- Street Cravings
- Sweet Melody's
- Sweet Minis
- Sweets Lounge and Restaurant
- Tops Friendly Markets
- The Bavarian Nut Company
- The Quesdilla Company
- The Sangwich Mother
- Three Brothers Wineries and Estate
- Wind Japanese and Thai Buffalo
- Yankee BBQ Smokehouse & Tavern
7 WKBW is one of the many proud sponsors of the Taste of Buffalo.