You can finally taste the Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Taste of Buffalo kicked off on Saturday in Niagara Square. Thousands of people gathered to enjoy food and live music.

After missing out last year due to COVID-19, 25 vendors including Nick Charlap's Ice Cream lined up on Saturday in Niagara Square.

“This is absolutely phenomenal,” Nick Charlap's Ice Cream’s Jacob Wirfel said. “There are so many people here. We’re so happy that everyone is coming out.”

The owners of the Bavarian Nut Company share the same excitement.

“We’re making cinnamon glazed almonds and pecans right on site,” Dan Desrosiers, owner of the Bavarian Nut Company, said. “There’s tons of people down here. We get to try different foods and showcase our products."

This year’s festival is scaled down from years past.

“It feels a little bit smaller, but it’s actually good to see a lot of people out and about and getting back to normal,” Melanie Boniszewski said.

Some wish there were more vendors lining the streets.

“There should be more because we have so many foods around,” Michelle Wilson said. “It should be about seven blocks on.”

You can enjoy the Taste of Buffalo on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

