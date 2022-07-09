Taste of Buffalo draws big crowds

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — If you love food, then grab some napkins and your appetite, and come to the heart of Downtown Buffalo this weekend.

The 39th annual Taste of Buffalo got underway Saturday.

There are some 40 restaurants and food trucks taking part.

The nation's largest annual two-day food festival returned to its usual spot this year along Delaware Avenue, from Chippewa street to Niagara Square.

The Taste of Buffalo contines Sunday from 11am to 7pm.

Awards were also given out Saturday.

Chair's Choice: Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, Kartoffelsuppe

Children's Choice: Mister Pizza, Cheese Pizza

"Rookie of the Year" Award: KT Caribbean Cuisine

Veteran Restaurant Award: Chrusciki Bakery

Best Overall Item: Taste of Siam, Fried Ice Cream

Best Meat Item: BW's Barbecue, BBQ St. Louis Cut Ribs

Best Seafood Item: Carmine's, Cajun Blackened Shrimp

Best Dessert: Nick Charlap's Hot Fudge Sundae

Best Sandwich: Osteria 166, Porchetta Slider

Best Red Wine: Three Brothers Wineries & Estates, Red Jazz Infusion

Best White Wine: Victorianbourg Wine Estate, Pechette

Favorite Fermentation: A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard, Sweet Diamond

Independent Health Foundation's Healthy Options:

First Place: Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, Gurkensalat

Second Place: Unbridled Café, Rustic Flatbread

Third Place: Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill, Summer Salad

Best Healthy Dessert: Sweet Melody's Gelato – Red, White and Blue Sundae

Buffalo News Gusto Critic's Choice Award: Caribbean Flava, Curry Chicken