Taste of Buffalo draws big crowds

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — If you love food, then grab some napkins and your appetite, and come to the heart of Downtown Buffalo this weekend.
The 39th annual Taste of Buffalo got underway Saturday.
There are some 40 restaurants and food trucks taking part.
The nation's largest annual two-day food festival returned to its usual spot this year along Delaware Avenue, from Chippewa street to Niagara Square.
The Taste of Buffalo contines Sunday from 11am to 7pm.
Awards were also given out Saturday.
Chair's Choice: Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, Kartoffelsuppe
Children's Choice: Mister Pizza, Cheese Pizza
"Rookie of the Year" Award: KT Caribbean Cuisine
Veteran Restaurant Award: Chrusciki Bakery
Best Overall Item: Taste of Siam, Fried Ice Cream
Best Meat Item: BW's Barbecue, BBQ St. Louis Cut Ribs
Best Seafood Item: Carmine's, Cajun Blackened Shrimp
Best Dessert: Nick Charlap's Hot Fudge Sundae
Best Sandwich: Osteria 166, Porchetta Slider
Best Red Wine: Three Brothers Wineries & Estates, Red Jazz Infusion
Best White Wine: Victorianbourg Wine Estate, Pechette
Favorite Fermentation: A Gust of Sun Winery & Vineyard, Sweet Diamond
Independent Health Foundation's Healthy Options:
First Place: Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, Gurkensalat
Second Place: Unbridled Café, Rustic Flatbread
Third Place: Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill, Summer Salad
Best Healthy Dessert: Sweet Melody's Gelato – Red, White and Blue Sundae
Buffalo News Gusto Critic's Choice Award: Caribbean Flava, Curry Chicken