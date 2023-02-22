Taste of Buffalo calling on local artists for poster contest

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Taste of Buffalo is inviting local artists of all levels to enter its 15th Annual Poster Art Contest beginning March 1.

Anyone over the age of 13 can submit their original works of art that they think best convey the feel and flavor of the summertime food festival.

Artwork must include:



a fork

at least one image of food

a 40th birthday element or theme

Entries will be accepted until April 14.

A complete list of rules and design guidelines can be found here.

Two cash prizes of $500 each will be awarded— one in both age categories, children 13-17 years old and adults 18+ years old.

One grand prize winner will be selected from the two finalists.

The grand prize winner will receive an additional $500 and their artwork will become the official 2023 Taste of Buffalo poster and may be used in some of the Taste’s other marketing materials.

The entries will be judged and the winners announced on April 24.

2023 Taste of Buffalo

This year’s festival, which celebrates Taste of Buffalo's 40th birthday, will take place July 8-9, in Niagara Square and on a portion of Delaware Avenue.

Restaurants throughout Western New York will take the stage at one of the nation's largest food festivals and feature their top foods and drinks.

Presale food ticket vouchers will be available for purchase at Tops Markets locations beginning in June.