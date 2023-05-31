Taste of Buffalo announces participating restaurants for 2023 event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Taste of Buffalo announced Wednesday a list of the restaurants set to participate in this summer's festival.

The following restaurants, food trucks, and wineries will participate in Taste of Buffalo:



A Gust of Sun Winery.

A'Mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen

Anchi A La Carte

Avenue29 Foods

Babcias Pierogi

Bavarian Nut Company

Brodies of WNY

BW's Barbecue

Caribbean Flava

The Cheesy Chick Food Truck

Chrusciki Bakery

Days Park Tavern

Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles Truck

Fat Lady's Cake and Pies Food Truck

Genevieve's Cheesecakes

Golden Hour Treats

Hofbrauhaus Buffalo

India Gate

Just Pizza Food Truck

Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro

KT Caribbean Cuisine Food Truck

La Casa de Sabores

Lloyd Taco Trucks

Milk and Tea

Mister Pizza Elmwood

Merritt Estate Winery

Mother Cluckers Food Truck

New Jewel of India

Nick Charlap's Ice Cream

Osteria 166

Pizza Amore "The Wood Fire Way" Food Truck

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

Restaurante Mi Isla

Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill

Stack Burger

Steaksters

Sweet Melody's

Three Brothers Wineries & Estates

Tops Friendly Markets

Venus Food truck

Victorianbourg Wine Estate

Water Lily Cafe

Taste of Buffalo's 40th anniversary will take place July 8 and July 9 on Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo.

