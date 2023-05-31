Watch Now
Taste of Buffalo announces participating restaurants for 2023 event

WKBW
Posted at 1:46 PM, May 31, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Taste of Buffalo announced Wednesday a list of the restaurants set to participate in this summer's festival.

The following restaurants, food trucks, and wineries will participate in Taste of Buffalo:

  • A Gust of Sun Winery.
  • A'Mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen
  • Anchi A La Carte
  • Avenue29 Foods
  • Babcias Pierogi
  • Bavarian Nut Company
  • Brodies of WNY
  • BW's Barbecue
  • Caribbean Flava
  • The Cheesy Chick Food Truck
  • Chrusciki Bakery
  • Days Park Tavern
  • Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles Truck
  • Fat Lady's Cake and Pies Food Truck
  • Genevieve's Cheesecakes
  • Golden Hour Treats
  • Hofbrauhaus Buffalo
  • India Gate
  • Just Pizza Food Truck
  • Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro
  • KT Caribbean Cuisine Food Truck
  • La Casa de Sabores
  • Lloyd Taco Trucks
  • Milk and Tea
  • Mister Pizza Elmwood
  • Merritt Estate Winery
  • Mother Cluckers Food Truck
  • New Jewel of India
  • Nick Charlap's Ice Cream
  • Osteria 166
  • Pizza Amore "The Wood Fire Way" Food Truck
  • Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
  • Restaurante Mi Isla
  • Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill
  • Stack Burger
  • Steaksters
  • Sweet Melody's
  • Three Brothers Wineries & Estates
  • Tops Friendly Markets
  • Venus Food truck
  • Victorianbourg Wine Estate
  • Water Lily Cafe

Taste of Buffalo's 40th anniversary will take place July 8 and July 9 on Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo.
For more information on the festival, click here.

