Taste of Buffalo announces participating restaurants for 2023 event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Taste of Buffalo announced Wednesday a list of the restaurants set to participate in this summer's festival.
The following restaurants, food trucks, and wineries will participate in Taste of Buffalo:
- A Gust of Sun Winery.
- A'Mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen
- Anchi A La Carte
- Avenue29 Foods
- Babcias Pierogi
- Bavarian Nut Company
- Brodies of WNY
- BW's Barbecue
- Caribbean Flava
- The Cheesy Chick Food Truck
- Chrusciki Bakery
- Days Park Tavern
- Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles Truck
- Fat Lady's Cake and Pies Food Truck
- Genevieve's Cheesecakes
- Golden Hour Treats
- Hofbrauhaus Buffalo
- India Gate
- Just Pizza Food Truck
- Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro
- KT Caribbean Cuisine Food Truck
- La Casa de Sabores
- Lloyd Taco Trucks
- Milk and Tea
- Mister Pizza Elmwood
- Merritt Estate Winery
- Mother Cluckers Food Truck
- New Jewel of India
- Nick Charlap's Ice Cream
- Osteria 166
- Pizza Amore "The Wood Fire Way" Food Truck
- Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
- Restaurante Mi Isla
- Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill
- Stack Burger
- Steaksters
- Sweet Melody's
- Three Brothers Wineries & Estates
- Tops Friendly Markets
- Venus Food truck
- Victorianbourg Wine Estate
- Water Lily Cafe
Taste of Buffalo's 40th anniversary will take place July 8 and July 9 on Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo.
For more information on the festival, click here.