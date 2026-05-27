Taste of Buffalo announces lineup for 43rd annual festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Taste of Buffalo announced that 42 restaurants and food trucks, and four wineries will participate in the 43rd annual festival.

The festival will be held July 11 and 12 along Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo.

Out of 42 restaurants, 13 will be participating for the first time.

"The culinary scene is one of the best things about Buffalo and all of Western New York and this year's selection of diverse and delicious foods is what makes the Taste of Buffalo one of the premiere food festivals in the nation. Our guests can enjoy the incredible food from more than 40 restaurants, including some old friends coming back to the event. We also have an amazing new entertainment lineup and other great activities we are excited to share in the coming weeks. We also look forward to supporting FeedMore and our scholarship fund and other local charities with proceeds from the event." - Adam Roma, 2026 Taste of Buffalo chairperson

The following restaurants, food trucks and wineries will be participating:

