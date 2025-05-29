Taste of Buffalo announces collaboration with First We Feast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Taste of Buffalo is spicing things up this July with a fiery collaboration announced on Wednesday with First We Feast.

Five participating Taste of Buffalo restaurants will create exclusive dishes using sauces from the talk show Hot Ones. Those restaurants are Avenue29 Foods, Babcia's Pierogi, Carruba's Chicken Pit, D.A. Taste and Lime House Sushi and Ramen.

Festival-goers can enjoy those dishes and put their taste buds to the test at the Hot Ones and First We Feast Heat & Greet Pop-Up tent. Buffalo's own Bill Drexler, also known as Camera Guy Bill, will be serving up selfies and tastings of Hot Ones' Last Dab sauce.

"I'm thrilled to bring the Hot Ones heat to my hometown of Buffalo," Drexler said. "The people of Buffalo know spice, and the restaurants we've partnered with are cooking up some amazing dishes with authentic Hot Ones flavors. Let's go, Buffalo!"

The Taste of Buffalo is back July 12 and 13 in Niagara Square. You can learn more about the food festival online here.