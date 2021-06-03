Tappo Day Club issues statement after viral post on club's dress code

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tappo Day Club has issued a statement after a social media post on the club's dress code went viral.

The viral post from Twitter user @tiffromthe6, who has since made the profile private, accused the club's dress code of being racist against Black and brown people.

In a statement Thursday, Tappo Day Club said the dress code policy was posted on their building after a physical altercation that led to Buffalo police being called occurred at the club on May 22.

Tappo Day Club said the incident led to heightened concerns for the safety of employees and future customers, and the policy was posted to make it clear the club is a day club and not a night club.

I have learned from Buffalo Police two 911 calls were made from Tappo Day Club opening day for unruly customers. The place had to be evacuated for a bit according to police. @wkbw https://t.co/B5KZjXUzn8 — Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) June 3, 2021

In the statement Tappo Day Club also said "the content of the policy clearly sent the wrong message, was offensive and it should not have been done hastily in an attempt to prevent the type of violent incident that occurred on our opening night from happening in the future."

The day club continued on to issue an apology and said it is immediately revising the content of the dress code policy.

