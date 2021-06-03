Watch
Tappo Day Club issues statement after viral post on club's dress code

Taylor Epps
Tappo Day Club in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is set to open May 22
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jun 03, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tappo Day Club has issued a statement after a social media post on the club's dress code went viral.

The viral post from Twitter user @tiffromthe6, who has since made the profile private, accused the club's dress code of being racist against Black and brown people.

In a statement Thursday, Tappo Day Club said the dress code policy was posted on their building after a physical altercation that led to Buffalo police being called occurred at the club on May 22.

Tappo Day Club said the incident led to heightened concerns for the safety of employees and future customers, and the policy was posted to make it clear the club is a day club and not a night club.

In the statement Tappo Day Club also said "the content of the policy clearly sent the wrong message, was offensive and it should not have been done hastily in an attempt to prevent the type of violent incident that occurred on our opening night from happening in the future."

The day club continued on to issue an apology and said it is immediately revising the content of the dress code policy.

You can find the full statement below.

