Tall Chief Diner to close in Irving

The Tall Chief Diner in Irving will close its doors for good
IRVING, N.Y. (WKBW) — A popular restaurant in Irving is closing its doors for good.

Tall Chief Diner on Southwestern Boulevard, formerly known as Native Pride, announced on Facebook it is closing.

The owners thank everyone who's dined there over the years, saying they're honored "to have served you."

The closure does not impact the gas station or smoke shop.

Many people are chiming in on the Facebook post, commenting about the lifeline the restaurant provided. It offered free meals to those in need during the pandemic.

