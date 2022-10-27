Take your pumpkin from jack o' lantern to compost at pumpkin collection event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween has come and gone, now what do you do with your pumpkins? Buffalo River Compost is looking to help you with that.

Buffalo River Compost, a division of NOCO, is partnering with Good Neighbors Compost for a free pumpkin collection event that will be open to the public so you can turn your pumpkins into compost and regenerate local soil.

The collection event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens in Buffalo and Masterson’s Garden Center in East Aurora. There will be marked areas in each parking lot.

“Year after year, people do not know what to do with their pumpkins after Halloween and often end up throwing them in the trash, where they take up space at area landfills. This year, we’re hosting a drop off for your leftover pumpkins to be turned into compost, ultimately putting them back into the soils in our community. By partnering with Good Neighbors Compost, this type of event is another way to also grow awareness around composting and the benefits it has on our environment and community.” - NOCO Senior Sustainability Manager Bobbie Thoman

Pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns, and gourds will be accepted but should not be bleached or painted, and candles or lanterns should be removed.