'Take it seriously, this is real': Disaster preparedness training held in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community members gathered to learn more about how they can be prepared for a disaster, a topic that hits close to home for some.

"Unfortunately, I lost my brother in the storm of 2022," said Linda Freeman Gibson. "We weren't prepared then, and we need to be prepared. So when I found out about this, I signed up for it. We have to be ready. We have to be prepared. We have to be adult about this."

The Citizen Preparedness Corps hosted a training event at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library that focused on events such as blizzards.

"I know a lot of people in Western New York say, 'it's just winter, it's just a blizzard,' but as you can see, that can change in the blink of an eye," said Master SGT. Adam Winters.

In addition to blizzards, the training covered topics ranging from house fires to active shooter situations.

"I came out here because I want to prepare myself for any disasters, not only myself, but my friends and my family as well," said Hester Smith.

The next training session will be held on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Lackawanna Public Library.

"I want the public to know. Take it seriously, this is real," said Linda Freeman Gibson.