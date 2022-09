BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The winning Sept. 7 TAKE 5 lottery ticket was sold right here in Buffalo to one lucky person.

The ticket was bought at South Park Express Food market located at 3045 South Park Avenue in Buffalo.

The ticket is worth $12,333.50. The TAKE 5 drawing is televised twice a day at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m. The prize winnings came be claimed up to one year from the day of the drawing.