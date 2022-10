DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Lottery announced Monday that a TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket was sold in Dunkirk.

The winning ticket, worth $32,559.50, was sold on Sunday at Matt's News at 93 East 3rd Street in Dunkirk.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket can check their numbers, here, to check if they have the winning numbers for each drawing.

The prize may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.