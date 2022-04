ARCADE, NY (WKBW) — The New York Lottery has announced a top-prize winning ticket, worth nearly $40,000, was sold at a Tops in the town of Arcade.

The ticket was sold for the Wednesday TAKE 5 evening drawing, at the Tops at 658 W. Main St.

The winning numbers are 6, 21, 25, 26 and 34.

The total prize is $39,688.