ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced a change in the policy for tailgating in the team's bus and limo parking lot.

Starting the 2019 season fans will no longer be able to tailgate at their bus or limo bus under the Bills new policy.

The new policy states fans will not be allowed to tailgate at their bus or limo bus, instead they will have the ability to opt into one of several tailgating options available in what they say will be the "new, safe and fun tailgate atmosphere called 'Tailgate Village.'"

The Bills say the Tailgate Village area will be located in the bus and limo parking lot, but fans will have to tailgate in the Tailgate Village area rather than near their vehicles.

“We want to provide a safe and fun experience in the Bus and Limo Lot,” said Bills Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience, Andy Major. “That’s the overarching goal. We’re working closely with Tailgate Guys, which is a Bills partner, who have the expertise in fan tailgating and group tailgating. They do this across the country at many of the largest colleges in the nation and they do it very successfully…So, we’re excited to move forward with them, and we think they’re going to do a great job with this.”

Fans will need to purchase parking permits in advance through Tailgate Guys, the Bills say those who arrive without a permit on game day will not be allowed entry. Find more information here .