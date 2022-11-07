Tailgate "Pawty" celebrates raising $20,000 for Buddy's Second Chance Rescue and the Ten Lives Club

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It wasn't just another game day at Resurgence Brewing Company. Sunday afternoons Bills versus Jetts match-up welcomed in a different type of crowd.

"We invited everyone to bring their dogs and dress in their bills gear," said Kimberly LaRussa, Public Relations Manager for the Ten Lives Club.

Several people at the Ten Lives Club's first "Tailgate Pawty" said they didn't just wish the Bills could’ve clenched the win but they were also wishing some pets would be given a second chance.

"We had adoptable dogs today, adoptable cats," said LaRussa. "So people that love their animals and love the Bills are out today enjoying themselves, having a great time."

One pop and pup duo is on a mission to make sure everyone gets a chance to experience a love like theirs.

"We're pretty much inseparable," said Jason Dent, Owner of Service Dog Sven. "So, wherever I go, he goes. You know, he's always by my side as you can see."

Dent said he and his pup Sven participate in events like these to spread awareness around organizations pushing to find pets a forever home.

"I would say it's really important," said Dent. "You know, all the animals that are out there that can't find a home and being able to help them."

Thanks to the Ten Lives Club's "Fall in Love with My Buffalo Pet Photo Contest" the money raised from the fundraiser made assistant possible.

"The winner received the most votes in the contest and is named the new Resurgence Mascot," said LaRussa. "Each vote is a dollar. So, the winner then raised a lot of money for us and we're so grateful to this amazing dog. He's actually a service dog with Western New York Heroes."

Nearly $20,000 was raised according to LaRussa. She said a big thanks goes out to the grand prize winner Sven.

"Anything that we can do to help really," said Dent. "He seems to enjoy it. I think we raised $7,500 and here he is the mascot of Resurgence."

While there's celebration to be had, people said they're hoping for a little bit more. They said there are still many cats and dogs that are in need of homes.

"So, I've been with Buddy's for just over three years," said Erin Kelley, Dog Fosterer with Buddy's Second Chance Rescue. "Lolly is my 54th foster I believe and it has been an amazing experience. It really brings joy to the foster. It brings joy to the people who you bring the dogs to. And knowing that you saved a life from a high-kill shelter is just an incredible feeling."

So even is a win for the Bill wasn't in the cards Sunday evening, the possibility of giving an animal in a need a second chance still is.

"If you're considering fostering to please reach out to Buddy's," said Kelley we're always in need of more fosters and we're happy to help you find your next best friend."

You can find more information here:

Buddy's Second Chance Rescue

Ten Lives Club

