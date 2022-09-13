Tackling problem of zombie properties in Erie County

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Erie County Clerk's Office is taking a new approach to reduce the number of zombie properties in your neighborhood.

Monday night the clerk's office announced the Ocwen Financial Corporation is the first member of the new Good Neighbor Project.

The project is a collaboration with the county's Zombie Initiative, which is aimed at ensuring vacant and abandoned properties countywide are held to the same standards as those owned by neighbors.

The county is also holding public forums on housing this week for people to voice their concerns.

One is Tuesday at 7pm in the City of Tonawanda court room, another is Wednesday at 6:30pm at the Lackawanna Public Library.