T-shirt unveiled for 127th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot, registration still open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — YMCA Buffalo Niagara has unveiled the t-shirt for the 127th annual YMCA Turkey Trot.

"This year’s t-shirt pays homage to the thousands of trotters who have participated over the years in the oldest consecutively-run footrace in the world. The t-shirt showcases runners strolling in the background with the gorgeous City of Buffalo skyline in the foreground," a release says.

The YMCA said all registered runners will receive the shirt during packet pick-up on November 21. The Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, and registration is still open.

You can register online here until race capacity is reached.