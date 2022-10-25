T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra to join Marshalls in plaza on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra which are part of the TJX family of brands are set to open on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst.

The stores are set to open in the shopping center located at 1501 Niagara Falls Boulevard on Thursday and will join Marshalls which opened in April. A release says Amherst will be the first town in New York to have five stores from the TJX family of brands in one shopping center.

“Our newest T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra locations in Amherst, NY will join Marshalls in offering shoppers an ever-changing selection of brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices The TJX Companies are known for. Our buyers create a unique mix that offers value for styles in every department, and we look forward to expanding our presence in this community. With a constant flow of new arrivals, we offer an exciting shopping experience that makes it easy for consumers to stay on-trend and save big all year long.” - Karen Coppola, Chief Marketing Officer at The TJX Companies, Inc.

The T.J.Maxx and HomeGoods are relocating from 3050 Sheridan Drive. The HomeSense and Sierra stores are new stores.