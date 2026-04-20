BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As New York officials report continued declines in gun violence, correction officers across the state say violence inside prisons is increasing, raising renewed concerns about safety and the impact of the HALT Act.

At a recent press conference, Gov. Kathy Hochul pointed to falling shooting incidents and gun-related deaths, calling it progress in efforts to reduce crime statewide.

But officers working inside correctional facilities describe a far more volatile environment.

The latest example came at Attica Correctional Facility, where an inmate who had been transferred following a prior assault is accused of attacking and injuring six correction officers. Officials said the incident happened as staff attempted to break up a fight between two incarcerated people.

Several incidents are highlighted in a letter sent to Hochul by the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, which described conditions inside prisons as a "systemic emergency."

WATCH: 'Systemic emergency': Correction officers warn of escalating violence inside New York prisons

'Systemic emergency': Correction officers warn of escalating violence inside New York prisons

The union cited a series of recent events, including officers hospitalized after exposure to an unknown substance, multiple assaults on staff and incarcerated people, and deaths under investigation across several facilities.

"These are not isolated occurrences," the union wrote. "They are unmistakable warning signs of a correctional system under extreme pressure."

At the center of the debate is the HALT Act, a state law that limits the use of solitary confinement and created Residential Rehabilitation Units intended to provide more out-of-cell time and programming.

Supporters say the law reduces the harmful effects of prolonged isolation and promotes safer long-term outcomes. Critics, including correction officers and some lawmakers, argue that it has restricted the ability to discipline violent behavior and maintain order.

State Sen. George Borrello, a Republican who opposes the law, said the state has failed to respond to growing safety concerns.

"Right now, the governor has done nothing to make our prisons safer," Borrello said.

The issue intensified earlier this year when correction officers staged a statewide strike, citing unsafe working conditions and frustration with policies tied to the HALT Act. The state temporarily suspended parts of the law during the labor action before a judge ordered it reinstated.

Now, a state HALT committee made up of corrections officials and stakeholders has issued a series of recommendations aimed at modifying the law.

Among them:



Clarifying that sexual harassment and lewd conduct can result in segregated confinement

Creating a new offense for unhygienic acts directed at staff

Expanding eligibility for segregation in cases involving gang-related extortion

Reducing subjectivity in discipline for serious incidents such as riots or escape attempts

Allowing short-term placement in special housing when there is an immediate safety risk

Permitting up to 15 days of confinement for repeated misconduct when other interventions fail

The recommendations also call for aligning prison discipline more closely with state penal law and expanding access to incentive programs for incarcerated individuals.

Union leaders say the proposed changes are necessary to restore order and protect both staff and incarcerated people.

When asked about potential changes to the law, Hochul said revisions to the HALT Act are not currently under consideration.

"It’s not on the table right now," she said, adding that the state is pursuing other reforms aimed at easing tensions inside facilities.

For correction officers, the concerns remain urgent.

"The smallest changes have the greatest impacts on everybody who works in these prisons and no one is listening," a union leader said.