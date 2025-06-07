Syracuse claims Golden Snowball Trophy from Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's the passing of an award that nobody seems to want.

The City of Buffalo bidding farewell to the Golden Snowball this weekend.

That's the trophy that goes to the city in New York State that gets the most snow during the course of the winter.

Buffalo has won the trophy three years in a row, but this year, Syracuse was the clear winner, and Saturday, the trophy was handed over to the Mayor of Syracuse during a ceremony at Buffalo Brewing Company on Myrtle Avenue here in the Queen City.

In case your keeping track, Syracuse was the clear winner, receiving just over 115 inches of snow this past winter.

Rochester came in second with 88 followed by Binghamton with 80.

Buffalo actually came in fourth place, with just over 77 inches of snow.