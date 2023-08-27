Sycamore Street Community Appreciation Day in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a party like atmosphere designed to help people in need in the Queen City.

Lucky's Wireless on Sycamore Street in Buffalo is celebrating 10 years of giving back.

It's the Sycamore Street Community Appreciation Day taking place on Saturday.

Several businesses teamed up for a free cookout, a live band and a book bag giveaway with supplies for neighborhood kids getting ready to go back to school.

Five families also won some free gas to help them make ends meet as summer comes to a close.