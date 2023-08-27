Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sycamore Street Community Appreciation Day in Buffalo

Event celebrating 10th anniversary
SYCAMORE PIC.jpg
wkbw
SYCAMORE PIC.jpg
Posted at 8:05 PM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 20:05:33-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a party like atmosphere designed to help people in need in the Queen City.

Lucky's Wireless on Sycamore Street in Buffalo is celebrating 10 years of giving back.

It's the Sycamore Street Community Appreciation Day taking place on Saturday.

Several businesses teamed up for a free cookout, a live band and a book bag giveaway with supplies for neighborhood kids getting ready to go back to school.

Five families also won some free gas to help them make ends meet as summer comes to a close.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!