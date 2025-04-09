Sweet Home School District responds to parent concerns about student busing changes

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday night, parents and faculty addressed concerns about student busing changes at a Sweet Home School District board meeting.

Melissa Hockenberry, a Sweet Home alumna, is deeply invested in ensuring the best education for her children, including her five-year-old twins who are currently in preschool. Having attended the district herself, she values the community and wants to ensure her daughters receive a top-tier education.

WKBW

"They are in Woldridge in the old halls I used to roam, and they love it," Hockenberry said. "I'm extremely engaged in their education, and I want to make sure I know what’s going on."

In recent weeks, however, proposed changes to student busing raised significant concerns for Hockenberry and other parents in the Sweet Home School District.

The changes would require some students to find their own transportation, mix students from different grade levels on the same bus routes, and allow elementary students to walk within a 0.25-mile radius of their schools.

"I don’t understand how they could in good faith say they’re acting in the kids' best interest when they’re asking 4-year-olds and 5-year-olds to walk to school alone," Hockenberry said.

WKBW

In response to concerns from parents like Hockenberry, the Sweet Home Central School District has made adjustments to the original proposal.

WKBW

“We heard their concerns and made a few changes based on their feedback,” said Superintendent Mike Ginestre. “We’ve eliminated the 0.25-mile radius based on parent feedback.”

Ginestre emphasized that safety is the district’s top priority, which led to the decision to remove the walking radius. Additionally, each bus will now have a trained aide or monitor on board, and all buses will be equipped with cameras for added security.

Hockenberry said she feels relieved by the district’s response, as it allows her to continue her 15-year career without added concerns about her children’s safety."I’m glad to see the district respond to our concerns," Hockenberry said.

"It’s a relief that I didn’t place my trust in the district incorrectly," Hockenberry said. "I was right to believe this district cares about its students."