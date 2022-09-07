Sweet Home Football Coach makes his way back to the sideline for the first time since having two strokes

High school football season is back, and the road to the championship begins for all local teams in the 716.

At Sweet Home High School, they're chasing a state championship, but they're chasing more than just a title. They're playing this season for their Head Coach, Jeremy Zimmer.

Zimmer is back on the sidelines for the first time since last October, when he had two strokes that changed his life.

He went through different types of therapy every day, multiple times a week because his goal was to get back to as close to normal as possible. He says he knows it may not be exactly what it used to be before his strokes, but wanted to be able to get back onto the field and coach his guys.

Sweet Home took on Kenmore West in Zimmer's first game back, and walked away with a 41-28 victory. They'll take on North Tonawanda on the road this Friday.