BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One Western New York organization stepped in to help make Christmas brighter for kids in need.

Sweet Buffalo Rocks volunteers organized a toy drive and worked around the clock to shop for children of all ages, including babies and kids whose families faced serious medical or financial challenges.

Kimberly LaRussa, founder of Sweet Buffalo Rocks, told 7 News that many moms are dealing with serious medical conditions or traveling to Roswell for treatment. She knows how tough that can be and that's why she wanted to make sure these families have support this holiday season.

LaRussa added that this year's need was greater than ever. They thanked the community for helping brighten the holidays for local families, all the Sweet Buffalo Rocks volunteers who stepped up and everyone who dropped off presents these past few days.

WATCH: Sweet Buffalo Rocks brings Christmas cheer to local families