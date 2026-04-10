SUV crashes into Denny's restaurant on South Transit in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The driver of a Ford Bronco crashed into the front of the Denny's restaurant on South Transit Road in Lockport Friday morning.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. in an area of the dining room located just to the right of the entrance. A witness tells 7 News the driver, who was accompanied by a front-seat passenger, accidentally drove forward instead of going in reverse.

No one was seated at the tables in that part of the restaurant. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says no one was seriously hurt.

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