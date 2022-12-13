Suspended Buffalo police cell block attendant pleads guilty after fraudulently obtaining prescription drug

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and deceit related to controlled substances.

On June 18, 2022, 41-year-old Joseph Slomba obtained a prescription for a controlled substance from a Buffalo pharmacy. Slomba, who at the time was a cell block attendant for the Buffalo police, hid the fact that he had already received a refill of the prescription within the last month.

On Tuesday, the matter was transferred to Drug Treatment Court. If Slomba successfully completes the program, he will be permitted to withdraw his plea and plead guilty to one count of disorderly conduct.