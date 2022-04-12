Watch
Suspected Cheektowaga Dollar General gunman now accused of damaging sheriff's office vehicle

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 3:38 PM, Apr 12, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The man suspected of opening fire inside a Cheektowaga Dollar General store is now facing charges accusing him of damaging a transport vehicle belonging to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

33-year-old Travis Green was arraigned Tuesday morning on one count of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree.

Prosecutors say Green damaged the rear seat of a sheriff's office vehicle on March 11, 2022, while being transported form the holding center to the Erie County Court building. It is alleged that Green caused about $1,400 in property damage by tearing a seat cushion.

Green has been in jail since being arrested in November 2017 when he allegedly fired multiple shots from an illegal assault rifle at a Dollar General store on Union Road in Cheektowaga.

Green has been indicted on one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree in connection with that shooting that injured a store customer.

A judge ruled in March that Green is competent to stand trial after being remanded to a state mental health facility. A jury trial has been scheduled for September 26.

Green is also accused of assaulting a sheriff's deputy at the holding center shortly after the Dollar General incident. That case is still pending as a court date has not been scheduled.

