Suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to shooting in Sinclairville in July 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney's office announced that the suspect in a July 2022 deadly shooting has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The district attorney's office did not release the suspect's name because the suspect was under 18 at the time of the crime.

The suspect shot and killed 18-year-old Joseph Misciagno on July 5, 2022, in the area of Reed and Park Streets in Sinclairville.

Photo from Lisa Misciagno

“No reductions were offered and no sentencing promises were made to the defendant in exchange for his guilty plea. One way or the other, whether by plea or conviction after trial, it was our intention to hold this individual responsible for the crime he committed. We could only do that as a result of the investigation conducted by our Sheriff’s Office, whose detectives worked tirelessly to ensure we had the evidence needed to obtain a conviction. They deserve the credit here. More will be said following sentencing.” - District Attorney Jason Schmidt

The suspect is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1.

7 News spoke with Lisa Misciagno, Joseph's mother, in August 2022.