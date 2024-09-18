Suspect in Town of Tonawanda shooting turns himself in; arraigned on multiple charges

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda police announced that 42-year-old Joel Brown turned himself in on Tuesday night in connection to the shooting that took place on September 9 at 311 Kenmore Avenue.

Police said a 36-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Brown was identified as the suspect and authorities announced he was wanted and possibly armed. Crime Stoppers was offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that led to his arrest.

According to police, Brown was arraigned in Town of Tonawanda Court on second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. He was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail and is due back in court on Thursday for a felony hearing.

Police asked anyone with information to call (716) 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.