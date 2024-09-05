Suspect in Shoshone Park sexual assault also allegedly broke into North Buffalo home weeks prior

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman is now being charged in connection to a separate crime that allegedly occurred a few weeks before the reported assault.

34-year-old Lamont Love was indicted Tuesday for Burglary and Criminal Mischief.

Prosecutors say Love broke into a home in Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood in the early morning hours of February 23, 2024. The victim called police and reported a burglary after finding their window screen and kitchen countertop were damaged. Responding officers found a pair of abandoned shoes and a cell phone.

Love is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman on March 3 in Shoshone Park. Prosecutors say Love was riding a bicycle when he approached and attacked the victim. He allegedly subjected the victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion. Police say the victim was able to escape and report the incident.

Love is expected to return to court for both cases on September 27.

Temporary orders of protection have been issued on behalf of both victims.